Stock appearing power

The biggest issue will be the stock upper and lower intakes. I know more power can be had with a very good port job on both (TMoss had a good write up on some really big improvements he made), but 400 rwhp I think will be very tough.

For stock appearing you would definitely need to go with some aftermarket iron heads. Good luck with the build and keep us up to date on progress.
 
Gonna be tough. You’d have to use an Explorer intake, heavily ported but made to look stock.

i did this with my engine, but I’m not making 400hp to The wheels. Clearance issues with stock valve covers may be another issue.

My target was 300-325 reliable crank HP for a cruiser.
