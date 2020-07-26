Stock appearing power

Redeyedstang
Member
-
- Jul 24, 2020
-
- 2
-
- 2
-
- 13
-
- 64
Want to keep the engine looking stock other than headers ,can i make 400 h.p. At the tire ..
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|M
|What Spoiler Comes Stock With A 2013 Mustang V6 With Exterior Appearance Package
|2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
|0
|Anyone interested in a Stock Appearing race ?
|Regional Forums and Event Information
|0
|G
|Stock Appearing Drags
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|0
|C
|347 Holley Terminator X or stock ecu good enough
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|2
|M
|08-09 OEM HID Using Stock Harness - Write Up
|2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
|1
|T
|4 brrl intake/carb combo for stock 1966 fastback 289
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|2
|J
|Engine Trickflow Intake Street Burner Spacer Needed?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|13
|Fox Looking at going back to a stock air box?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|32
|N
|How good is the stock spoiler?
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|26
|F
|Changing 4inch stock center screen to 8inch double din
|2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
|0
|S
|Replacing stock tires and wheels on my 04 Mustang GT
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0
|LMR is making an ‘89-‘93 stock intake tube repro
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|13
|Fox Questions on stock suspension rebuild.
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|5
|R
|2012 mustang stock headlights
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|3
|SOLD WTB: 87-93 stock foxbody axle out of 8.8.
|Drivetrain Parts
|0
|Stock IRCM with Taurus fan
|2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
|2
|C
|Biggest injectors you can run on stock ecu?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|43
|P
|Progress Thread Almost Stock Rebuild (89 GT)
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|22
|C
|Stock rocker adjustment with a e303 cam
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|22
|C
|Brakes Stock fox front brakes with sn95 rear
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|8
|Fox : How Much Power Does a Stock 1993 Cobra Make?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|7
|S
|Stock 1993 LX 5.0......What Bolt On Mods ?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|11
|V
|11r 190 on 92 stock bottom end?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|13
|Fox How much boost is safe to run. Stock engine
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|10
|Stock MAF with upgraded Throttle body?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|17
|Stock crank pulley
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|9
|S
|Fuel 1995 stock Mustang EFI vs aftermarket TBI or Edelbrock injection? Jag Project Car
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|13
|S
|Rear Axle and Stock Fan/Shroud help w/ 351w
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|0
|T
|Suspension Mustang II stock upper control arm removal?
|1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
|5
|WTB/Trade Need stock alternator pulley
|Engine and Power Adder
|3
|Will steeper gears put more stress on AOD and a stock 5.0
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|34
|6
|Biggest rear tire stock height 1966 Mustang???
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|0
|D
|Aftermarket CAM closest to stock 94/95?
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|16
|Timing a stock GT
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|45
|D
|Carb Recommendations for 68 stock 289 2V
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|1
|S
|High flow cats on a Stock 2V Mustang GT? Yay or nay?
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|1
|R
|Stock crank limit numbers?
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|11
|Forced Induction How Much Power Will I Make? Stock vs. Supercharged, Side - By - Side
|2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
|0
|For Sale Fluidampr Harmonic Balancer - Stock 302 Balance - Used
|Engine and Power Adder
|1
|E
|Custom mod to 2002 gt stock headlights
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|1
|Stock clutch cable adjustment question
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|17
|S
|Electrical Stock tach wont work plugged into msd6al box?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|27
|Camber adjustment w/ stock stuff
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|10
|Stock block or?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|25
|Drivetrain 8.8 Diff Covers for Stock(ish) GT
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|16
|Stock 14K mile '92 Notch Dyno Video
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|22
|E
|Stock 94 GT Microsquirt wont run/idle
|Digital Self-tuning Forum
|2
|Stock Style Rear LCA Bushings
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|0
|P
|Digital Tuning Need help with returning to stock (SCT)
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|27
|B
|Engine Sound normal ?gt stock everything. Owned for 1 year
|2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
|1