So getting ready for new Vortech V3, installed new 255 high pressure fuel pump, high output coil, 9 mm wires, and new plugs. Heading to work when above tag line dropped, engine won’t light now. Could a pretty old adjustable FPR die from the high pressure? Car sat up for a few years but has always ran great till these changes. I’m going to see what kind of pressure I’ve got with key on tomorrow.