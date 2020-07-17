curveball1012
Member
-
- May 6, 2019
-
- 1
-
- 1
-
- 13
-
- 49
Hi All, I have a 1999 GT ragtop (82 k miles) that has the electrical drain. I’ll get about two days of not driving and the battery is dead. I’ve been banging my head with it., up to the point I installed a quick shutoff on the negative terminal. I may have stumbled on the problem. After disconnecting the battery and reconnecting (to eliminate things from automatically coming on) I did the voltage test on the engine fuses And found the 20A fuse that controls the horn and fog lights was drawing current. I popped in a new fuse and now it’s not drawing anything. Fingers crossed. Thanks, Joe