Valvtronic exhaust for 2v?

I have stock headers with a catless x-pipe and stock mufflers. I love how the car sounds but it gets too loud when I don't want it to and is a ticket magnet the second there are cops around. I have been researching the Valvetronic universal muffler kit and was wondering if anyone has run this setup on the new edge or has any experience with it. I really wanna pull the trigger but with the steep price tag, I want to make sure the noise is reduced enough to make the price point worth it.
 

