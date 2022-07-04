Will cold air intake screw up speed density aairbfuel mix

J

jz88vert

New Member
Jun 12, 2022
13
1
3
41
Pennsylvania
I bought 88 GT vert few months ago thats super clean and has a jasper crate motor and whole cars stock. I put msd cap,rotor,coil and new motorcraft pkugs and bbk cold air intake with speed density adapter cuz its not mass air car. But every once in a while when it get on gas hard and shift from 3rd to 4th or 2nd to 3rd it will backfire out of exhaust and in worried its running lean cuz of more air flow and dont want to damge brand new motor. Question is doesnt anyone have any advise what could be causing this. I was thinking of getting adjustable fuel pressure regulator and gauge for shrader valve to monitor or give more fuel if that would help. Any input would be helpful
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
Electrical Hard to Start, Rough Idle, Won't Rev Up/Barely Any Power to Drive
Replies
20
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
Gs1987GT
Engine Question on engine harness connectors.
Replies
8
Views
669
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
A
1991 5.0 - fires up every time, idles perfectly, but once it’s warm it won’t idle for more than 15 seconds
Replies
49
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mindseye007
M
Krazykyle44
Engine Backfiring and Shaking Pony
Replies
7
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
A
Engine Turbo 5.0 Mustang bad misfire at WOT
Replies
51
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
a91what
a91what
Top Bottom