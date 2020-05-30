WTB/Trade WTB Used Edelbrock ProFlo Self learn setup

stasha

New Member
Oct 19, 2019
12
0
1
39
KY
I have a 1995 5.0 Mustang engine I have put into a 1956 Jag XK140.
Looking for a used/unused Edelbrock ProFlo self-learn system to put on this car.
(Something cheaper than new, right?)

THIS IS NOT A COMPETITION CAR, and I'm too old to give a darn about a few extra horsepower or burnouts, etc.

The engine compartment is too narrow to run the intake duct to the front, which means any of the stock 95 Ford EFI setups, I would have to go through the sidewall of the compartment. That's far too complicated and body-altering, especially since the ProFlo system uses something like a top-fitting air filter -- no MAF to mess with.
BTW, I have tried several Ford 5.0 intake hookups, like from the Mountaineer 5.0 and the F150 == which exit forward or straight to the side

In addition, I am so unsure of the stock ECU and how to wire it into this 1956 car. )Everyone around here is an expert on how easy it is, but no one has done it -- at least no one who physically can be present.
...PLUS, no way I am going to waste the time trying to learn MegaSquirt, nor pay someone over a thousand $$ to do it for me everytime I need an adjustment.

So, I want a self-learn injection system -- that's not a throttle-body like FITech or Sniper -- too many bad reports about those. That leaves Edelbrock (at least as far as I know, and at least in my economic level of investment)
Grey Paint JAN18.jpg
NOV18-4.jpg

I live in the Louisville KY area.
Thanks.
 

