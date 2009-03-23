2 valve vs 4 valve

This is just to satisfy my own personal curiosity...



I've always heard that the advantage of more valves is more low speed torque production... meaning a 4v should have a more flat torque curve than a 2v with the same peak power. Something to do with the smaller valves of a 4v engine maintaining higher velocitys at lower speeds than a comparable 2v. Any truth to this in the 4.6 engines? Do the 4 valves generally have flatter, broader power bands?



Next question, which do you think has more usable peak power, the 4v or 2v 4.6? Seems like there aren't any aftermarket cams available for the 4v, but the 2v has LOTS and lots of cams and ported heads. Seems to me like it would be easier to make a wicked 2v combo... just run long tubes, well ported PI heads and a set of lumpy cams. But would this kind of combo be useless below 3500rpm?



Well, give any experience or input you have. Talking about NA only in this thread.