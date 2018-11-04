For Sale 92 Mustang LX 2.3L Automatic Convertible / Augusta GA / $2000 OBO

'92 2.3L 4-cylinder N/A automatic convertible Mustang LX. White exterior, blue interior. Located in Augusta GA.

Negatives:
• Dents in passenger front fender and hood (see pictures)
• Rear passenger fender dent from tire blowout (see picture)
• Coolant leak somewhere, I think around the water pump, might need a new one soon.
• Heater core needs replacement
• Power locks not working. Needs new actuators and/or switches.
• Cruise Control not working.


Positives:
• Clean, mostly rust-free, almost all original.
• AC works great
• Four-year-old top in great shape.
• Muffler replaced with Flowmaster 44
• Power top, windows, mirrors, and trunk release all work
• New sound
• Many parts replaced within the last couple years, much of which I still have paperwork:
o Starter and starter solenoid
o AC Compressor
o Brake Booster
o Brake Master Cylinder
o Windshield wiper motor
o Both rear window motors
o Timing Belt
o Brakes
o Tires
o Alternator
o Battery
o Muffler

Florida car most its life, a couple years in Maryland and now Georgia. Clean Florida title. Daily driver so miles will go up a little. Autocheck report available upon request. $2000 OBO.
 

