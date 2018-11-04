'92 2.3L 4-cylinder N/A automatic convertible Mustang LX. White exterior, blue interior. Located in Augusta GA.



Negatives:

• Dents in passenger front fender and hood (see pictures)

• Rear passenger fender dent from tire blowout (see picture)

• Coolant leak somewhere, I think around the water pump, might need a new one soon.

• Heater core needs replacement

• Power locks not working. Needs new actuators and/or switches.

• Cruise Control not working.





Positives:

• Clean, mostly rust-free, almost all original.

• AC works great

• Four-year-old top in great shape.

• Muffler replaced with Flowmaster 44

• Power top, windows, mirrors, and trunk release all work

• New sound

• Many parts replaced within the last couple years, much of which I still have paperwork:

o Starter and starter solenoid

o AC Compressor

o Brake Booster

o Brake Master Cylinder

o Windshield wiper motor

o Both rear window motors

o Timing Belt

o Brakes

o Tires

o Alternator

o Battery

o Muffler



Florida car most its life, a couple years in Maryland and now Georgia. Clean Florida title. Daily driver so miles will go up a little. Autocheck report available upon request. $2000 OBO.