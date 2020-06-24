Best way to clean 4.6L DOHC upper and lower intake manifolds?

Hey All,

I'm rebuilding an 03 Marauder 4.6L DOHC engine...putting it back together now. The two intake manifolds are DIRTY. I've gone at the upper with engine degreaser and wire brush with some success...slow going. The lower manifold "runners" , well, I'm not sure how the heck to clean those.

I called a local machine shop and they said their hot solvent tank wouldn't do it.

Ideas??