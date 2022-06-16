Fun at the junkyard

mikestang63
Got these out of an 89 Convertible today.
Top was down and the car filled with water. mud, and dirt. Took and hour to get them out and 2 hours to clean all the mud and dirt off of them. one has a small tear which needs to be repaired, but other wise in really nice shape. Hate to say what I paid for them
.Think i may put these in my 90 vert and add the fishnet halo headrests.
. any suggestions on repairing the tear?
also scored this from the same car for $20.... think I may repair the button and replay and keep it... very old school and see these go for like $400 now... crazy
was going to take the T5 but there was about 2 inches of water under the car May go back Saturday if it is still there as these get picked to the bone quick
