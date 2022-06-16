Fun at the junkyard

mikestang63

mikestang63

SN Certified Technician
Aug 27, 2012
11,184
8,584
204
In the garage
Got these out of an 89 Convertible today.

Top was down and the car filled with water. mud, and dirt. Took and hour to get them out and 2 hours to clean all the mud and dirt off of them. one has a small tear which needs to be repaired, but other wise in really nice shape. Hate to say what I paid for them :jester:

.Think i may put these in my 90 vert and add the fishnet halo headrests.

. any suggestions on repairing the tear?
8.jpg
7.jpg
5.jpg
6.jpg
4.jpg



also scored this from the same car for $20.... think I may repair the button and replay and keep it... very old school and see these go for like $400 now... crazy :poo:


5.jpg



was going to take the T5 but there was about 2 inches of water under the car May go back Saturday if it is still there as these get picked to the bone quick
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

mikestang63
Could not pass this up .. guess the AOD is out
Replies
12
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
mikestang63
mikestang63
T
Engine GT40 Heads + Cam Help
Replies
26
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Dan02gt
Dan02gt
67coupestang
Cpp mini sub install
Replies
7
Views
587
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
wicked93gs
wicked93gs
S
'88 GT Convertible - Croatia, Europe
Replies
400
Views
16K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
R
POWER WINDOW/ AUTO-DROP ISSUE - SOS
Replies
9
Views
2K
2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
Jfriz
J
Top Bottom