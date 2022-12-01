hello, hi, how ya durrin

hi from montana

recently got a frost opal 95 gt 5.0 vert 5speed

just put a new mcleod clutch, pressure plate, ford racing throwout bearing, ford racing pilot bearing, clutch fork, pivot ball stud, resurfaced flywheel in her.



seems to have been garaged and only driven in nice weather its whole life as it has zero rust or corrosion underneath



have had 2 other mustangs in the past a 97 v6 auto and a 00 v6 5speed



cant wait to start upgrading things on it lots of helpful tech information here thanks for having me