hello, hi, how ya durrin

hi from montana
recently got a frost opal 95 gt 5.0 vert 5speed
just put a new mcleod clutch, pressure plate, ford racing throwout bearing, ford racing pilot bearing, clutch fork, pivot ball stud, resurfaced flywheel in her.

seems to have been garaged and only driven in nice weather its whole life as it has zero rust or corrosion underneath

have had 2 other mustangs in the past a 97 v6 auto and a 00 v6 5speed

cant wait to start upgrading things on it lots of helpful tech information here thanks for having me
 

