How hard is it to drop a new long block 4.6l into a 2001 Mustang GT. I have some nasty bottom end rod knocks and just would rather put a new engine in myself. I know I'll need to get an engine cherry picker, and probably some new tools but I have a lot of tools available to me.



My question is, is it that hard to drop a new engine into these 99-04 Mustangs? I have never done an engine pull or swap. I know my way around the car quite well though since I have been working on it for months now. To add, I am also 20 years old and would be doing this mainly by myself(I can get a friend or two to help if I need, but they have no idea about anything car related)



In your opinions, do you think this would be something I would be capable of doing? Thanks ahead for the help!