Engine [HELP]Engine Removal Questions

Do you think I can do it?

  • Yes

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • No

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Yes, but will take a long time

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
P

Paradox2018

Member
Oct 9, 2019
23
2
13
20
Pennsylvania
How hard is it to drop a new long block 4.6l into a 2001 Mustang GT. I have some nasty bottom end rod knocks and just would rather put a new engine in myself. I know I'll need to get an engine cherry picker, and probably some new tools but I have a lot of tools available to me.

My question is, is it that hard to drop a new engine into these 99-04 Mustangs? I have never done an engine pull or swap. I know my way around the car quite well though since I have been working on it for months now. To add, I am also 20 years old and would be doing this mainly by myself(I can get a friend or two to help if I need, but they have no idea about anything car related)

In your opinions, do you think this would be something I would be capable of doing? Thanks ahead for the help!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


RaggedGT

RaggedGT

check back later..
Mod Dude
Jul 20, 2014
4,238
2,866
193
36
Taylorsville ky
www.stangnet.com
Do you have a place to do the swap, as in a place the car can sit for several days disabled?
If yes,then absolutely, watch some YouTube videos- find a good service manual, and take your time and plenty of pics. Label wires and hoses and stock up on some Pb blaster and oil dry- You’ll do just fine :nice:
 
P

Paradox2018

Member
Oct 9, 2019
23
2
13
20
Pennsylvania
RaggedGT said:
Do you have a place to do the swap, as in a place the car can sit for several days disabled?
If yes,then absolutely, watch some YouTube videos- find a good service manual, and take your time and plenty of pics. Label wires and hoses and stock up on some Pb blaster and oil dry- You’ll do just fine :nice:
Click to expand...
Yes I do, I have a garage that should just barely be big enough to do the swap. I have the haynes manual already and I am extremely OCD about everything so I always label my wires and vac hoses, etc haha. Thank you for the reply, it makes me feel a lot more confident in doing this! The 2v 4.6l engines don't seem too complicated :) Can you recommend any other good service manuals if you happen to know any?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Crown Vic-Mustang GT engine swap
Replies
2
Views
1K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Black GT
B
H
Just got a 2000 mustang gt with a seized engine HELP!!
Replies
1
Views
311
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
08GT500
08GT500
D
V6 to v8 swap no crank, no fuel issue.
Replies
3
Views
465
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
tsemmett
tsemmett
H
8 bolt crank to 6 bolt crank swap????
Replies
1
Views
727
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
tsemmett
tsemmett
A
Electrical Help Identifying Main Engine Harness Connector
Replies
0
Views
276
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
AriVasquez
A
Top Bottom