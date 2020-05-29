Anyone run a +42mm (or close) offset wheel on a fox? How did they look?



I have a chance to buy used Sparco RTT wheels 18x8 4x108 +42mm really cheap. And I like the way they look.



I've tried to visualize on willtheyfit.com but I can't tell: will they hit the brakes? Suspension?





88GT

-Sportline springs in front

-prokit in rear

-fenders rolled