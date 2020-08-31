Nitrous V6

The Nitrous project has progressed nicely for those of you interested.

I will admit I've gone all in with the best system going. Pro max progressive controller. 150 Shot. All the bells and whistles one can plug in.

This unit allows you to go from 1-5 tunes IMMEDIATE no bull:poo:ting around right at the stop light. Prior to leaving the house it's SET including bottle pressure at 950 and can be ARMED in 4 seconds. Saying that I DON'T UNLEASH it often.

I have the following tunes at #1 40% nitrous. #2 60%. #3 80% which is a 120 shot right off the line and #4 is the (KITCHEN SINK) which is FULL SHOT of 150 coming out of a 4,000 Stall Circle D Converter with Nitto 315 NT05R's at 27 pounds holding it HARD to the GROUND -

I will tell you that the #4 is DEADLY and anyone running a V8 is going to be looking for a side street if they are not "PAYING ATTENTION". With Active Nitrous feeding dedicated fuel at 110 Octane and the motor eating 97 Octain w/ (Boostane) and 4:56 Gears the White Wolf runs strong and so far FLAWLESS.

BEING HONEST - I have over $6K in this system with labor and tunes. So its not for the faint of heart or wallet.

(Not Bragging) I will publicly say the "White Wolf" in Las Vegas is the fastest V6 True (Daily Driver) - (STREET CAR) with Air Conditioning in Nevada. PERIOD. I would never make that call if I doubted it. Anyone in Vegas who thinks different I'm not difficult to find............

If and when this motor fails I have a COMPLETE upgrade in the wings. (SUPER 6) 4.0 Stroker Crank, Forged Pistons, Rods, Ported Heads, Cams etc to plug right in.

2013 - 3.7 Mustang

1/4 Mile 11:60's @ 115mph

425 HP w/Nitrous (Wheels)

390 Torque

6R80 Transmission

8.8 Rear End

6 Speed Auto

*Nitrous Oxide - 150 Shot “Progressive Digital”

*Dyno-Jet Tune Pro Tune - (Insane Power) BEST SPEED SHOP IN VEGAS

*Super 6 Ported (Cyclone) Intake Manifold’s (upper - lower)

*JLT Cold Air Intake

*BBK Long Tube Headers

*Catted X PIPE - Dual Exhaust

*Ford Traction Lock (Possi) Rear End

*4:56 Ford Gears

*73mm BBK Throttle Body

*Brisk “Diamond Tip” Spark Plugs

*Carbon Fiber One Piece Driveshaft - (18 lbs)

*Circle D 4000 “Stall” Torque Converter

*Trans Brake - 4000 RPM Launch

*Rear Tires Nitto (NT05R) 315 (Drag Radials)

*97 Octane Fuel - Boostane Additive - Motor Only

*110 Octane Fuel - Dedicated - Active Nitrous
 

