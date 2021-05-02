Fox Previous owner deleted EGR, need a bit of guidance reinstalling

A

ar3291k

New Member
Apr 25, 2021
2
0
1
18
Hillsboro, OR
I've got a 1986 3.8l v6. The previous owners deleted the EGR. I want to reinstall it to help this car pass emissions. I've spent a long while on Google trying to find a good picture of my engine to see if this open line I'm looking at is supposed to go to the EGR valve/regulator.

Snapchat-1108529119.jpg

The EGR valve, I believe, goes right above the passenger side valve cover. The previous owners installed a small metal plate where the gasket should be.
Snapchat-364212590.jpg

If someone's got this engine and can look under their hood for me to confirm or deny my hunch it would be greatly appreciated!
 

