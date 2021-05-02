I've got a 1986 3.8l v6. The previous owners deleted the EGR. I want to reinstall it to help this car pass emissions. I've spent a long while on Google trying to find a good picture of my engine to see if this open line I'm looking at is supposed to go to the EGR valve/regulator.The EGR valve, I believe, goes right above the passenger side valve cover. The previous owners installed a small metal plate where the gasket should be.If someone's got this engine and can look under their hood for me to confirm or deny my hunch it would be greatly appreciated!