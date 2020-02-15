Sound cuts out at high volumes/bass

The car is running a Pioneer head unit with aftermarket door speakers and rear woofers. Still running stock amp. The car plays audio perfectly up until like 38 setting volume which is not very loud. When the volume goes above this, and a little bass from the song comes in, the audio goes flat. I can’t say for sure but it seems as if all bass leaves and the volume is drastically reduced to where it is quiet and flat. I’m very new to audio so not really sure where to look. Maybe the aftermarket speakers and head unit are drawing too much that the stock Mach 460 amp can’t handle? Appreciate any and all help.
