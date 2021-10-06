For Sale SVO turbo and associated stuff

General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
20,229
6,841
203
polk county florida
84 turbo mustang SVO stuff, turbo, computer, air box with control module, exhaust manifold, intercooler
I think I don't have the intake, car was a rust victim, parts are used, unknown condition. $350 OBO
Located in Lakeland FL area and I would rather not ship but who knows?
 

Attachments

  • 20200301_101839.jpg
    20200301_101839.jpg
    306.4 KB · Views: 4

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

E
For Sale 1989 LX Notch 410ci 85mm turbo 8 pt cage 9" rear end
Replies
0
Views
436
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
EightyNineFive
E
Steel1
SOLD 1993 Mustang GT reef blue 2 tone , 393w , 70k original miles.
Replies
2
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Steel1
Steel1
A
For Sale 1984-1986 Ford Mustang SVO Turbo Gauge Cluster - VGC
Replies
1
Views
2K
Interior Exterior Parts
Andy82GT
A
ShedBuiltMS
Progress Thread Dirty Water Racing 89 Notch Project
Replies
64
Views
6K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Flyboy60
F
flstang65
On3 Performance Install Tips
Replies
0
Views
4K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
flstang65
flstang65
Top Bottom