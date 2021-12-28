Weld Prostar, Wilwood Brake Combo fitment?

I plan on getting a set of 15x4 Weld Prostars to throw on my 93 notch. I on ordered the Wilwood Forged Dynalite Front Brake kit with fox spindles. I have heard that these brakes are different from stock, in that they push the wheel out further than stock location. Have any of you run this combo, and if so, what backspace did you use on your wheel? I emailed wilwood regarding the question and they were no help. I have also seen that some guys have the 1" shorter A-arms to drag them back in. Just wondering what everyone else has done and if anyone has had a situation similar to mine.