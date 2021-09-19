Drive shaft replacement question

Hi Everyone,

I just found a crack in my drive shaft at the u-joint connector. I have a 2002 V6 manual. I am thinking junk yard but not sure what other models would be compatible. Do I have to find one off a 5sp? Are all the same for sn95s? How about V6 versus GT? Help appreciated.

Best,
Daniel
 

