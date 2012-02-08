Ok so i figured id start a progress thread i dont know how much or how often ill update but the car as it sits now ..
70mm tb
Pro-m MAF
bbk shorties
bbk h pipe
flowmaster catback
aod
93 cobra reps.
Plans-
5speed swap from my 93
Paint the car Red Candy Tri coat-(new ford color)
Eventually HCI dont no what yet
Chrome 93 cobras or Saleen SC reps chrome
Black seats, carpet headliner and rear deck....
Day 1 registered
after tint and a wash
