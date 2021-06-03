SN95 suspension

Jun 3, 2021
Alberta
I just bought an '87 lx and it's pretty beat i was wondering what all it takes to put an sn95 suspension setup in it, is it worth it? I've heard it can give you a wider track width, if so, how much wider? and how available are parts? im looking to upgrade to a 3.55 diff ratio, can anyone help me?
 

There are only minor differences between the Sn95 and Fox suspension. Most of the parts are somewhat interchangeable with minor differences. Those differences don't justify the extra effort to use Sn95 parts over fox parts, so stick with Fox parts. Springs will interchange, shocks/struts, control arms, etc.

The parts that give the Sn95 the wider suspension are the front control arms (3/4" longer) and the rear disk brakes which add 3/4" each side to clear the ABS tone rings.

With the front control arms, adding that extra 3/4" usually translates to extreme camber because the top strout mounts cannot move out far enough to compensate. Out back, the wider leads leads to wheel fitment issues.

What is our goal in mind here?
 
